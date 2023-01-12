Sisi's R-Day Visit: Ties With Egypt Key to India’s Ambitions in North Africa

There was a renewed push to the bilateral relationship in 2015, after years of a lull, when President el-Sisi attended the India-Africa Summit held in New Delhi. That then set into motion a number of high-level exchanges between both countries.

In line with India's ambitions to become a competitive supplier in the West Asia-North Africa (WANA) region, it was no surprise that the Narendra Modi government invited President el-Sisi to be the chief guest on India's Republic Day this year.