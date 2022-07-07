Video Showing Burqa-Clad Woman Kidnapping Child Is Staged and From Egypt

A video showing a burqa-clad woman drugging and kidnapping a child with the help of a rickshaw driver has gone viral with many people claiming it to be real. Several people have also shared the video targeting the Muslim community.

However, we found that the video was a staged one and was shot in Egypt.

We found news reports from Egypt-based news organisations that reported on the incident and stated that Egypt’s Ministry of Interior also debunked the video last month when it went viral in Egypt. Reports also added that the people involved in making the video were arrested.