India Firm on Finance as Loss and Damage Climbs to Climate Agenda in Egypt

Negotiators agreed upon a 20-point provisional agenda in which matters relating to funding for loss and damage due to climate change’s impact will also be discussed. The discussions will continue till November 18.

Experts and activists hailed the move. “Countries have cleared a historic first hurdle toward acknowledging and answering the call for financing to address increasingly severe losses and damages,” Ani Dasgupta, president of the think tank World Resources Institute, said in a statement.

Small island nations and developing countries like India have been for long demanding a separate fund for loss and damage. Loss and damage refer to compensation for impacts of extreme weather events like cyclones, droughts, and flooding, and other events that emerge gradually, like sea level rise and the retreat of glaciers.

This was just the initial step in the struggle, activists said.