In Egypt for COP27, Rishi Sunak Raises Case of Alaa Abd El-Fattah: Who Is He?

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak bringing up the issue of jailed British Egyptian writer Alaa Abd El-Fattah in a meeting with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at COP27 has renewed hope for the release of the pro-democracy activist.

“The prime minister raised the case of Alaa Abd el-Fattah, stressing the UK government’s deep concern on this issue. The prime minister said he hoped to see this resolved as soon as possible and would continue to press for progress,” Downing Street said in a statement after Sunak’s meeting with al-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, 7 November.