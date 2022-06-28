Twitter India Blocks Accounts of Pakistan Embassies in Turkey, Iran & Egypt

The official account of Radio Pakistan – the national public broadcaster of Pakistan – was also banned by Twitter India.
Twitter in India has now banned the handles of Pakistan embassies situated in several places. The official accounts against which action has been taken are of Pakistan embassies in the United Nations (UN), Turkey, Iran, and Egypt, reported news agency ANI on Tuesday, 28 June 2022.
The report added that the official account of Radio Pakistan – the national public broadcaster of Pakistan – was also banned by Twitter India.
Earlier in April 2022, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also blocked 16 YouTube news channels out of which 6 were Pakistan-based YouTube channels, using emergency powers under IT Rules, 2021. The ministry alleged that these news channels were spreading disinformation in relation to India's national security, public order, and foreign relations.
According to the official press note released by the Ministry, these YouTube channels – having a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore – were "spreading false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony and disturb public order in India".
"None of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the Ministry as required under rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021," the press release added.
"The content of these channels was observed to be completely false, and sensitive from the perspective of national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, and India’s friendly relations with foreign States," it added.
Twitter in India has also banned several Sikh and Punjab-based Twitter accounts in past week. Some of these handles are @KisanEktaMorcha, @Tractor2Twitr, UK-based Sikh Press Association (@SikhPA) & @SherePanjabUK, the US-based Jakara Movement (@JakaraMovement), etc.
Moreover, singer Sidhu Moosewala's last song, SYL, was also removed from YouTube India few days after its release.
