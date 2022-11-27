Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi To Be Chief Guest on Republic Day 2023

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations on 26 January next year. This is the first time India has invited a foreign dignitary for the event after the gap of last two years due to coronavirus pandemic.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who last elections to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in October, was the chief guest in 2020.

This is the first time an Egyptian president is going to be a chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations.

“India and Egypt enjoy warm and friendly relations based on civilizational and deep-rooted people-to-people ties. Both countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year," a note from Ministry of External Affairs read.