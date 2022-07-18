In Photos: Parliament Members Cast Votes To Elect 15th President of India

Polling for the presidential elections at the Parliament House and respective state Assemblies concluded on Monday, 18 July.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former PM Manmohan Singh cast their votes at the Parliament House in New Delhi, several chief ministers, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel cast their votes at their respective state Assemblies.

The election will witness a close battle between National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha. Counting of the votes will take place on 21 July.

