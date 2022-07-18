In Photos: Parliament Members Cast Votes To Elect 15th President of India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote for the election of the president, at Parliament House in New Delhi, on Monday, 18 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Polling for the presidential elections at the Parliament House and respective state Assemblies concluded on Monday, 18 July.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former PM Manmohan Singh cast their votes at the Parliament House in New Delhi, several chief ministers, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel cast their votes at their respective state Assemblies.
The election will witness a close battle between National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha. Counting of the votes will take place on 21 July.
Here is a glimpse of members of the electoral college casting their votes:
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, on Monday, 18 July.
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister and MP Manmohan Singh cast his vote for the election of the president, at Parliament House in New Delhi, on Monday, 18 July.
New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi casts her vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, on Monday, 18 July.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote for the presidential election, at the Tilak Hall in UP Vidhan Bhavan, in Lucknow, on Monday, 18 July.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin cast his vote for the election of the President, at Tamil Nadu Assembly in Chennai, on Monday, 18 July.
New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, on Monday, 18 July.
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking to the media after casting his vote for the election of the President, at Rajasthan Assembly in Jaipur, on Monday, 18 July.
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami cast his vote for the election of the President, in Dehradun, on Monday, 18 July.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav after casting his vote for the election of the President, at UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, on Monday, 18 July.
New Delhi: Congress MP P Chidambaram casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi, on Monday, 18 July.
Patna: Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad cast his vote for the election of the president, at Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna, on Monday, 18 July.
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote for the election of the president, at Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati, on Monday, 18 July.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cast his vote for the election of the president, at Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneswar, on Monday, 18 July.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao cast his vote in the election of the president in Hyderabad, on Monday, 18 July.
Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cast his vote for the election of the president, at the State Assembly, in Gandhinagar, on Monday, 18 July.
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha cast his vote for the election of the president, at Tripura Assembly in Agartala, on Monday, 18 July.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote for the election of the president in Amaravati, on Monday, 18 July.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cast his vote for the election of the president in Bengaluru, on Monday, 18 July.
