Presidential Election Live: Yogi Adityanath Casts Vote in Murmu-Sinha Contest

Indian Presidential Election 2022 News Live Updates: Voting for India's next president began at 10 am on Monday, 18 July. The election will witness a tough contest between NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha.

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will cast their votes to elect the 15th president of India, with Murmu having a clear edge over Sinha as over 60 percent of the votes are expected to be cast in her favour.

At the outset of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that India will complete 75 years of its independence on 15 August, and that the country will get the guidance of a new president and vice president during this important period.