Presidential Election Live: Yogi Adityanath Casts Vote in Murmu-Sinha Contest

Indian Presidential Election 2022 News Live Updates: Voting for India's next president began at 10 am on Monday, 18 July. The election will witness a tough contest between NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha.
Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will cast their votes to elect the 15th president of India, with Murmu having a clear edge over Sinha as over 60 percent of the votes are expected to be cast in her favour.
At the outset of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that India will complete 75 years of its independence on 15 August, and that the country will get the guidance of a new president and vice president during this important period.
Polling will take place in Parliament and state legislative assemblies till 5 pm
The counting of votes will be held in the Parliament House on 21 July and the next president will take oath on 25 July
President Ram Nath Kovind's five-year term coming to an end on 24 July
With the support of regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, and JMM, Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds
Seeking to maintain secrecy of voting, the EC has issued a specially designed pen with violet ink to enable voters to mark their ballot papers in the presidential poll
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Casts His Vote in Lucknow
Soon after voting began, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote to elect the new president, in Lucknow.
Voting for India's Next President Begins
Voting for India's 15th president begins. Polling will take place in Parliament and state legislative assemblies till 5 pm
The counting of votes will be held in the Parliament House on 21 July and the next president will take oath on 25 July.
Cross-Voting Fears in Maharashtra Congress, NCP
As lawmakers from Maharashtra gear up to vote on Monday to elect the country's next president, there are concerns among the Opposition parties over the possibility of cross-voting.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress - the two main opposition parties in Maharashtra – have already held meetings with their legislators to ensure there is no any cross-voting in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate Droupadi Murmu.
The Opposition is concerned as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday claimed that Murmu would get the support of 200 MLAs from the state.
'Country Will Be Guided by New Prez, VP in This Important Period': PM Modi
"This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of 15 August and coming 25 years... There are elections to the post of president and vice president also in this period. Voting is being held today. The country will be guided by a new president and new vice-president," Prime Minister Modi said, speaking at the outset of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
"There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind. If necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and participate in discussion," he said.
"I appeal to the members of the House to make its proceedings productive and fruitful," the PM added.
