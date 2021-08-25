'Economic Jihad': Hindutva Groups Call For Boycott of Muslim Vendors

The brutal thrashing of a 25-year-old bangle seller in Indore on Monday, 23 August, is not an isolated event. This attack was a result of a communal campaign pushed by Hindutva groups on different social media platforms that calls for an economic boycott of Muslim vendors in the country.

A day after the thrashing of the bangle seller, a clip from a 2017 video of BJP MLA Raja Singh was shared on a right-wing group on Telegram without any context. In the video, Singh can be seen calling for a boycott of Muslim businesses.