Kranti Sena's Drive To Ensure Muslims Don't Apply Mehandi to Hindu Women on Teej

An FIR was registered after the UP police took cognisance of the videos that went viral on social media showing men in a market in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzaffarnagar conducting "surprise checks" on the occasion of Hariyali Teej, to ensure no Muslim men apply mehandi (henna) on the hands of Hindu women.

A group of activist from a lesser known right-wing outfit, Kranti Sena, were seen making rounds of busy market areas in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, 10 August.

The organisation claimed Muslim men working at beauty salons entice Hindu women to trap them in "Love Jihad".

A video of activists conducting checks in the market and a senior functionary of the outfit explaining the motive behind it was widely shared on social media attracting severe criticism from all corners.