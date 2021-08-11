Jantar Mantar Protest: The Men Arrested by Delhi Police for 'Promoting Enmity'

On 29 January, in a Facebook live he said he was going to the Singhu border and encouraged other people to join him in large numbers so they could vacate the farmers' protests together. "When anti-nationals can get together, then we also should do that. Otherwise, the situation will get very tense," Singh said while talking about the protest site at different borders of Delhi.

"The spark (farmers' protests) will soon engulf our homes, if we do not end the protests soon," he said. "Every nationalist, bhakt, should come there."

He also protested against what Hindutva supporters call land Jihad, earlier on 8 January. The group alleged that Muslims construct mosques and madrasas anywhere. "Mosques and madrasas are made in the middle of the road and no action is taken. Why are there different laws for temples and mosques. If they have a problem with the speakers at temple, then how can there not be a problem with the speakers in a mosque?" Singh said.

Other than Deepak Singh, self-styled Hindutva activists Ragini Tiwari was also present at this event. So was another accused arrested by Delhi Police for the Jantar Mantar protest.