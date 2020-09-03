FB Bans BJP’s Raja Singh for Violating Hate Speech Policy: Report
This comes amid the continuing political row over Facebook and its alleged bias towards BJP.
Amid the continuing political row over Facebook and its alleged bias towards BJP, the social media giant has now said that it has banned BJP MLA T Raja Singh from the platform.
This comes days after an investigative report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) had pointed out how Facebook India executive Ankhi Das had opposed enforcement of hate speech rules against BJP and other Hindutva leaders, including Raja Singh.
Extensive Evaluation Process Led Us to This Decision: Facebook
"We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to this decision," a Facebook spokesperson told WSJ in a recent report.
According to the report, at least five Facebook profiles dedicated to him have been removed, along with an Instagram account.
The WSJ Probe
In a report published 15 August, The Wall Street Journal had cited several current and former employees of Facebook, saying that the company’s hate speech rules were not applied to at least four “Hindu nationalist individuals and groups flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence”.
T Raja Singh was named among those four individuals.
A member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly representing the Goshamahal Assembly constituency in Hyderabad, T Raja Singh has over 60 cases against him, most relating to ‘hate speech’.
Some Examples of Hate Speech by T Raja Singh
In July 2018, T Raja Singh had referred to Rohingya Muslims as “pests”.
“Rohingya Muslims must be sent back to their country. India does not need to keep such pests. Those Rohingya and Bangladeshi that do not return, should be shot.”Raja Singh, 31 July 2018
In January 2018, right before the release of Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat, Raja Singh had said “even if you want to burn or break the theatres, ensure that no one watches the movie”.
In 2017, amid communal clashes in West Bengal, Raja Singh had alluded to the 2002 Gujarat riots and asked Hindus to respond the way Hindus had done back then.
According to reported estimates, the Gujarat riots had ended with 1,044 people dead, the majority of them (790) Muslims.
“This is why I appeal to my Hindu brothers, and Bengal tigers, to wake up. My brothers, you remember what happened in 2002 in Gujarat, when Hindus were killed. The way that the Hindus responded in Gujarat, today, there is a need for Hindus in Bengal to respond the same way.”Raja Singh in July 2017 during communal clashes in West Bengal
Notably, Raja Singh had recently claimed that he doesn’t have an official Facebook page, adding that his account had been "hacked and blocked" in 2018.
