Muslim Bangle Seller Thrashed in Indore, Looted for Being in a 'Hindu Area'

In another disturbing video, rising communal frenzy found its target in a Muslim bangle seller in Madhya Pradesh’ Indore on Sunday, 22 August, where the bangle seller was brutally beaten, abused, and allegedly looted by a group of men. The video of the incident has since gone viral.

The group of men can be seen beating up the bangle seller solely because he is a Muslim and threatening him to never sell bangles in a Hindu area again. On the basis of a complaint by the victim, the police registered an FIR. However, no arrests have been made yet.

The 25-year-old sells bangles in Indore and is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.