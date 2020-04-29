Another BJP leader launched a communal attack on a Muslim vegetable vendor in Uttar Pradesh, during the COVID-19 lockdown in India. The MLA in question, Brij Bhushan Sharan, is seen harassing the vendor and a young boy outside his residence.The MLA, from Charkhari in UP’s Mahoba district, was seen coercing the vegetable seller and the young boy to reveal their religious identities, as per ANI.He continues to badger him about his name after which, the vendor replies, “Rajkumar.” The MLA did not stop there and said, “Sahi bolo nahi to maar maar kay theek kar doonga tumhay (Tell me your name correctly, or I will beat you up).”The vendor was accompanied by a minor. The MLA then proceeds to ask him what the vendor’s real name was. He said, “Beta tu bata, nahi toh tera papa jayega (Tell us, or we will put your father in jail).”The minor then says, “Aziz-ur-Rahman”, post which the MLA said, “Sa**a jhoot bol raha tha Musalmaan hokay (You were lying about being a Muslim).”‘Yes, It Was Me’In an interview with ANI, Rajput accepted that it was him in the video and said, “Yes, it was my video. I reprimanded him because he was lying. He said his name was Rajkumar while his name is Rehmuddin. He wasn't wearing a mask and gloves. We know... 16 vegetable sellers in Kanpur and one in Lucknow tested COVID-19 positive.”This comes a few days after another BJP MLA, from Barhaj constituency in Deoria district, Suresh Tewari, was seen in a video clip, telling people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors. The party issued a show-cause notice against him, seeking reply within a week, PTI reported quoting sources."I am saying openly don't purchase vegetables from Muslims (Ek cheez dhyan mein rakhiye ga, main bol raha hoon openly, koi bhi miyan ke hathon sabzi nahi lega)," the MLA can be heard saying in the clip.The clip was widely shared on social media, triggering a controversy.(With inputs from ANI and PTI)BJP Issues Notice to MLA Over Remarks Against Muslim Vendors We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)