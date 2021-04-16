‘Year of Patience’: How Young Tablighis Survived COVID-19 Stigma  

His personal details including his cell number and home address, were made public in March 2020. Threats and social boycott followed him even after he tested negative for COVID-19.

There were others whose experiences mirrored Rahman’s plight. "Among them were six families who were quarantined and they were refused food and groceries," Rahman said. Members of the Tabligh alone had reached out to support them during India’s punitive lockdown. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments had, however, issued statements that requested public not to ostracise the Tablighis.

A 29-year-old who does not want to be identified told The Quint, “The spiritual leaders and the elders told us that we will have to be ready to face the times of trial. They told us that retaliating is not part of our teaching. Giving a befitting reply to those who demonised us is not approved by our preaching”.