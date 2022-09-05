Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: 25 Inspirational Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Happy Teacher's Day 2022: Check out the list of 25 best quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
Every year, India observes 05 September as Teachers' Day. The day is recognised to honour the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the India's first vice president and the second president of the country, and is known for his incredible advocacy and contribution towards the country's education system. Dr S Radhakrishnan was the 4th vice chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and it was his wish that his birthday that falls on 05 September should be marked as Teachers' Day.
Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a philosopher, writer, and statesman. He is remembered as one of the most well-known and influential thinkers of the 20th century in academic circles of the country.
On the eve of Teachers' Day 2022, let us check out the 25+ best inspirational quotes by Dr Radhakrishnan.
“God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."
“The word Atman (Soul) means the “breath of life". Atman is the principle of man’s life, the Soul that pervades his being, his breath, and his intellect, and transcends them. Atman is what remains when everything that is not the self is eliminated. It is the unborn and immortal element in man, which is not to be confused with body, mind, or intellect.”
“It is not God that is worshipped but the authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not a violation of integrity."
“anubhavāvasānameva vidyā phalam. The fruit of knowledge, the fruit of vidyā is anubhava (experience).”
“The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines.”
"A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."
"The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."
"The ultimate self is free from sin, free from old age, free from death and grief, free from hunger and thirst, which desires nothing and imagines nothing."
Man is a paradoxical being – the constant glory and scandal of this world.
Before we can build a stable civilization worthy of humanity as a whole, it is necessary that each historical civilization should become conscious of its limitations and it's unworthiness to become the ideal civilization of the world.
“Into the bosom of the one great sea flow streams that come from the hills on every side, Their names are various as their springs And thus in every land do men bow down to one great God, though known by many names.”
"Love thy neighbours as thyself because you are your neighbour. It is an illusion that makes you think that your neighbour is someone other than yourself."
"It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition."
God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."
"True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice."
“The self (Soul) is the constant-witness consciousness. Through all months, seasons and years, through all divisions of time, the past, present and future the consciousness remains one and self luminous. It neither rises nor sets. The ultimate self is free from sin, free from old age, free from death and grief, free from hunger and thirst, which desires nothing and imagines nothing.”
“It is the intense spirituality of India, and not any great political structure or social organisation that it has developed, that has enabled it to resist the ravages of time and the accidents of history.”
'Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures.
My ambition is not only to chronicle but to interpret and reveal the movement of the mind and unfold the sources of India in the profound plane of human nature.
God is the Soul of all souls - The Supreme Soul - The Supreme Consciousness.
We need not seek a cause or a motive or a purpose for that which is, in its nature, eternally self-existent and free.
“Sanskrit has moulded the minds of our people to the extent to which they themselves are not conscious. Sanskrit literature is national in one sense, but its purpose has been universal. That was why it commanded the attention of people who were not followers of a particular culture.”
Reading a book gives us the habit of solitary reflection and enjoyment.
"Teachers should be the best mind in the country."
“When we think we know we cease to learn.”
