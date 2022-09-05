Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: 25 Inspirational Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Every year, India observes 05 September as Teachers' Day. The day is recognised to honour the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the India's first vice president and the second president of the country, and is known for his incredible advocacy and contribution towards the country's education system. Dr S Radhakrishnan was the 4th vice chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and it was his wish that his birthday that falls on 05 September should be marked as Teachers' Day.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a philosopher, writer, and statesman. He is remembered as one of the most well-known and influential thinkers of the 20th century in academic circles of the country.

On the eve of Teachers' Day 2022, let us check out the 25+ best inspirational quotes by Dr Radhakrishnan.