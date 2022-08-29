Happy National Sports Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and WhatsApp Status

National Sports Day 2022 wishes, images, and quotes.
(Photo: iStock)
National Sports Day 2022 will be observed on Monday, 29 August. Many countries have a national holiday on this day. The day is observed across the globe to honour the athletes, national sports teams, and sports traditions that have earned the country glory and respect. In India, National Sports Day is observed on 29 August every year because it is the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, India's most celebrated hockey player. On this day, we celebrate his achievements and victories.
On National Sports Day 2022, we will also celebrate other athletes and their achievements. It is a day to raise awareness about physical activity, sports, and overall health. People in India will get together and celebrate National Sports Day 2022 on 29 August. We also laud the hard work and support of coaches towards the athletes on this day.
You can improve your physical and mental health by participating in sports. It is an effective method to stay fit and healthy. National Sports Day 2022 wishes to everyone!
National Sports Day is the best day to start physical activity if you are not into it. Take inspiration from famous athletes and start your journey to stay active. Happy National Sports Day 2022 to you.
Gold medals won by athletes do not just contain gold but they are proof of the hard work and dedication of the winners. Happy National Sports Day to you.
Hard days should be celebrated because those are the days when champions are born. Happy National Sports Day 2022!
Try to make a total effort always, even if the circumstances are not in your favour.
One should never underestimate the power of a champion!
Nothing else will reflect your true character than how you lose.
Success is the time when preparation and opportunity meet.
You need to be confident about yourself if you want to win.
You will not fail if you are determined to not give up.
"It's just a job. Grass grows, birds fly, waves pound the sand. I beat people up." - Muhammed Ali
"When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
"I'd rather regret the risks that didn’t work out than the chances I didn’t take at all." - Simone Biles
"What makes something special is not just what you have to gain, but what you feel there is to lose." - Andre Agassi
"Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice." -Bethany Hamilton
"Passion first and everything will fall into place." - Holly Holm
