Happy National Sports Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and WhatsApp Status

National Sports Day 2022 will be observed on Monday, 29 August. Many countries have a national holiday on this day. The day is observed across the globe to honour the athletes, national sports teams, and sports traditions that have earned the country glory and respect. In India, National Sports Day is observed on 29 August every year because it is the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, India's most celebrated hockey player. On this day, we celebrate his achievements and victories.

On National Sports Day 2022, we will also celebrate other athletes and their achievements. It is a day to raise awareness about physical activity, sports, and overall health. People in India will get together and celebrate National Sports Day 2022 on 29 August. We also laud the hard work and support of coaches towards the athletes on this day.