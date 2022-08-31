Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Best Quotes, Wishes, and Images for Ganeshotsav

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here are some wishes, quotes, messages, and images for you to send to your friends, and relatives on this auspicious occasion.
Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most auspicious and important festivals celebrated in India, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh and signifies new beginnings. This year Vinayak Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi, or Ganeshotsav will be celebrated on Wednesday, 31 August. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebration will end with the Ganesh Visarjan on 9 September 2022.
According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Ganesh is worshipped before any other gods and goddesses in every Puja since he is considered the Vighnaharta, who removes obstacles from the lives of his devotees.
Lord Ganesha is also considered the god of wisdom and good fortune. Let's check the list of quotes, messages, wishes, and images for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.
“If we can learn anything from Lord Ganesha, it is – be sincere and care about no one in the line of duty.” Mohith Agadi
“I was told that Ganesha sat between Lakshmi and Saraswati. My quest to attain the blessings of both goddesses explains my physique.” Ashwin Sanghi
May the blessings of Ganpati be always bestowed upon us and our loved ones. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!
Aate bade dhoom se Ganpati ji, Jaate bade dhoom se Ganpati ji, Aakhir sabse pahle aakar, Hamare dilon me bas jate Ganpati ji. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
May the lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and shower you with bounties. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi
Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!
Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! Wish a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
The destroyer of men's obstacles, the beginner of every auspicious work, the lover of modakas (sweets), ardently obedient to his father, having the trunk of an elephant, a transplantation of the head of an elephant, driver of mouse-van, save us from all hurdles, all obstacles. Dr. Ram Sharma
Wish you a very happy and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi 2022. May you find all the delights of life and may all your dreams come true. Happy Ganeshotsav 2022.
Wishing a beautiful, colourful, and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone, May this festive occasion bring along many smiles and many more celebrations for you. Happy Ganeshotsav 2022.
This Ganesh Chaturthi, let us worship Lord Ganesha from the bottom of our hearts and pray that he destroys all evil and sorrows. Ganpati Bappa Morya!
Let us get ready to welcome Lord Ganesha into our lives with grand celebrations and festivities to make this Ganesh Chaturthi the most beautiful one. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Best HD Images for wallpapers.
Happy Vinayak Chaturthi: Images, wishes, and quotes.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes in Hindi, images, and quotes.
Happy Ganeshotsav 2022: Wishes in Hindi and Marathi, Images, and Posters.