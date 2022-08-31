Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Best Quotes, Wishes, and Images for Ganeshotsav

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most auspicious and important festivals celebrated in India, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh and signifies new beginnings. This year Vinayak Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi, or Ganeshotsav will be celebrated on Wednesday, 31 August. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebration will end with the Ganesh Visarjan on 9 September 2022.

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Ganesh is worshipped before any other gods and goddesses in every Puja since he is considered the Vighnaharta, who removes obstacles from the lives of his devotees.

Lord Ganesha is also considered the god of wisdom and good fortune. Let's check the list of quotes, messages, wishes, and images for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.