Hartalika Teej 2022: Wishes, Images for WhatsApp Status

As per the Hindu calendar, Hartalika Teej is celebrated on the Tritiya tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. To be more specific, Haritalika Teej is celebrated a month after Hariyali Teej. It is one of the most significant Teej amongst the three observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month.

On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, married women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati wishing for their husband's long lives whereas unmarried girls wish to get a good husband.

This year, Haritalika Teej will be celebrated on 30 August 2022. This festival is usually celebrated by people living in the northern and eastern parts of our country.