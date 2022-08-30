(Checked|DNP))Warren Buffet Birthday: 25 Quotes on Life, Business, and Investment

Warren Buffett, also known as the greatest investor in the world, was born during the Great Depression in the year 1920, on 30 August in Omaha, Nebraska.

Buffett is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, which is a multinational company. Buffett has a great interest in business and investment, which is quite obvious. He had started learning about the concepts of business and investment when he was quite young and he continued to learn about them after he got into college. He is known for his wealth and generosity.

On the occasion of his 92nd birthday, let's read a few famous and inspirational quotes from Warren Buffet.