Happy, Confident, Determined: Farmers at Singhu Border Mark One Year of Protests

Among the protesters present at Singhu was Gursharan, a farmer in his 50s from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur – reminding many that the agitation began over a year ago. He said, “We have completed one year at Singhu but it all began much before that with rail roko andolans. Over 700 farmers have died since then, and while we’ve come to celebrate, we are also here to pay our condolences.”

Gursharan also added a sentiment echoed by many – that the rollback happened only due to the upcoming elections.

“They (the Bharatiya Janata Party) faced a shameful setback in terms of number of seats in several states last year. It's absolutely true that if the elections weren't about to happen, these laws would not have been repealed," he said.