In Photos: Farmers Mark One Year Anniversary of Protests Against Farm Laws

Farmers at the Sidhu border marking one year of protest agains t the controversial farm laws.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Singhu and Tikri borders are brimming with protesters as the farmers' movement against the controversial three farm laws marks one year on Friday, 26 November.
Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on 19 November regarding the Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws in the upcoming Parliament session, the protesters have been celebrating at the protest sites along the borders of Delhi.
However, despite the promised repeal, the farmers have announced that they will continue to protest until the laws are actually repealed in Parliament and their other demands are fulfilled.
A child waving the Bharat Kisan Union flag at Tikri border.
Farmers movement protestors at the Tikri border,
Protesters wearing "The Country Won" sweat shirts were seen at the Tikri border.
Protestors at the Tikri borer.
A protester with a "Delhi Chalo Movement" poster at the Singhu border.
Farmers meeting at Ghazipur border.
