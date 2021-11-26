1 Year of Farmers' Protests: Farmers Gather at Singhu, Tikri & Ghazipur Borders

Farmers gather at Tikri Border ahead of one year anniversary of farmers' agitation against central governments' three farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, 25 November 2021.
(Photo: PTI)
Massive gatherings in Delhi, and other places on Friday, 26 November, will mark one year of the farmers' "historic struggle" to achieve the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.
On Thursday, many tractors, jeeps, and cars were seen leaving Punjab and heading to Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders, the sites of the year-long protest in and around the national capital.
The farmers' movement had begun with a call of 'Dilli Chalo' on 26-27 November 2020, with the aim of protesting against the three farm laws as well as some other issues.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a consortium of 40-odd farmers' organisations, said in a release: "The fact that such a long struggle has to be waged is a clear reflection on the insensitivity and arrogance of India's Government towards its toiling citizens."
In states which are far away from Delhi, preparations are underway to mark the event with rallies, dharnas and other programmes.
A meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha will be held on 27 November at Singhu. In the meeting, the farm unions will take a decision regarding the further course of action.
A massive Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat is scheduled to be held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan on 28 November.
After an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 November to repeal the three farm laws, the cabinet had on Wednesday approved its repeal and also said the formality in the Parliament will be completed at the earliest.
Supporters at Singhu border.
Farmers gather at Singhu border.
Farmers gather at Singhu border.
Farmers gather at Singhu border.
As per announcements, farmers will block highways in Karnataka. Meanwhile in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, trade unions have announced that they would join the farmers at the protests being held at district headquarters.
A 50-year-old farmer from a village in Punjab’s Barnala district died, while a 75-year-old farmer was seriously injured, in an accident while on their way to the Tikri border early 24 November night.
The incident took place at the Gohana-Rohtak road in Haryana at 8:40 pm, when a truck hit the men standing near their trolley, said Bhupinder Singh, a 31-year-old farmer who was present there.
The deceased, identified as Baljit Singh, was en route to Tikri protest site to participate in the anniversary of the Kisan Andolan. Balwant Singh, a farmer, who is injured in the accident, is currently recuperating at a hospital.
Apart from commemorating the event, farmers are demanding a law to ensure a fair Minimum Support Price for their crops, and withdrawal of cases lodged against them during the year-long agitation.
They also want the removal of Union Minister Ajay Misra in connection with the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri which left four farmers dead, as well as a memorial for the protesters who have died.