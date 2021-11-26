1 Year of Farmers' Protests: Farmers Gather at Singhu, Tikri & Ghazipur Borders

Massive gatherings in Delhi, and other places on Friday, 26 November, will mark one year of the farmers' "historic struggle" to achieve the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

On Thursday, many tractors, jeeps, and cars were seen leaving Punjab and heading to Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders, the sites of the year-long protest in and around the national capital.

The farmers' movement had begun with a call of 'Dilli Chalo' on 26-27 November 2020, with the aim of protesting against the three farm laws as well as some other issues.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a consortium of 40-odd farmers' organisations, said in a release: "The fact that such a long struggle has to be waged is a clear reflection on the insensitivity and arrogance of India's Government towards its toiling citizens."