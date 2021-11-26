Poetry, Songs, 'Doodh-Ka-Langar': Farmers Celebrate 'Inquilabi Night' on Day 365

“Jo desh ko tode, woh kya desh banayenge, chahe jo bhai kar lo, ham toh badhte jaayenge…Woh desh prem ke naam pe nafrat phailate hain, woh lutate hain desh ko dange karwate hain… (Those who break the country, how will they build it up; no matter what you do, we will keep moving forward… In the name of love for the nation they spread hate, they loot the country and orchestrate riots…)”

Farmers from far and wide, huddled around a bonfire at Nanak Hut, a short distance from Tikri Border, sang these lines on the cold evening of Friday, 26 November. The farmers protest completed 365 days, and they celebrated the success and the resilience of the movement on Friday’s ‘Inquilabi night’.



They also sang a slew of other verses, and recited poetry. Another speciality of the night was the “doodh-ka-langar” – a langar of milk with cardamom – served and shared in a spirit of joy.