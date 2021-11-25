Farmer En Route to Tikri to Celebrate 1-Yr of Kisan Andolan Dies in Accident

A 50-year-old farmer from a village in Punjab’s Barnala district died, while a 75-year-old farmer was seriously injured, in an accident while on their way to the Tikri border early 24 November night.



The incident took place at the Gohana-Rohtak road in Haryana at 8:40 pm, when a truck hit the men standing near their trolley, said Bhupinder Singh, a 31-year-old farmer who was present there.

The deceased, identified as Baljit Singh, was en route to Tikri protest site to participate in the anniversary of the Kisan Andolan. Balwant Singh, a farmer, who is injured in the accident, is currently recuperating at a hospital.

ASP Gohana Nikita Khattar said that the accused was rounded up at night and an FIR has been filed in the matter. She said, "After the incident, farmers blocked the highway for some time because they had grievances regarding treatment of the injured, and the investigation. Later, that was sorted out."