'Socha Hoga, Chhote Log Kya Bigaad Lenge?': Gurugram Guard Slapped by Resident

Describing the incident, Kumar told The Quint, "He (the resident) was coming down in the lift from the 14th floor. When the lift stopped on the ground floor, the door didn't open. Then he called me on the intercom and told me what had happened. So I immediately got to work and it took four or five minutes to get him out."

As soon as he got out, however, Nath "attacked" Kumar and abused him.