'Socha Hoga, Chhote Log Kya Bigaad Lenge?': Gurugram Guard Slapped by Resident

Ashok Kumar, the security guard of the Gurugram housing society.
(Photo: The Quint/Deeksha Malhotra)
"Kyunki unke paas paisa hai, unko ghamand ho raha tha. Unnhone socha hoga, yeh chhote log mera kya bigaad lenge?' (He has money and has pride, and probably thought, 'What could these poor people do to me?')," said 48-year-old Ashok Kumar, the security guard of a Gurugram high-rise who was repeatedly slapped by a resident on 29 August.
In the video, 39-year-old Nath, who is a businessman, can be seen slapping Kumar and the lift operator.
An FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Gurugram Sector 50 police station. Nath was arrested and later let out on bail.
Describing the incident, Kumar told The Quint, "He (the resident) was coming down in the lift from the 14th floor. When the lift stopped on the ground floor, the door didn't open. Then he called me on the intercom and told me what had happened. So I immediately got to work and it took four or five minutes to get him out."
As soon as he got out, however, Nath "attacked" Kumar and abused him.
Kumar said that he then stepped back, fearing that the resident wouldn't stop hitting him. Subsequently, Nath was seen slapping the lift operator.
"He threatened both of us, saying, 'Sab ko dekh loonga'" (I will make sure everybody gets punished).
Hours later, Nath was arrested.
This came after Kumar lodged a police complaint against the resident for the treatment meted out to him. Security guards had also gathered at the gate and staged a protest against the businessman.
Kumar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, added, "Main gareeb aadmi hu, lekin kya meri koi izzat nahi hai?" (I am a poor man, but don't I also have some respect).
"But he refused to listen to anything I had to say," Kumar said, adding that nothing as extreme as this had ever happened with him while he was on the job.
After the incident, the guard was asked by his company to take rest for a few days.
Kumar, who has a wife and three children, had come to Gurugram eight years ago to earn a livelihood and has been working as a guard in different housing societies since then. He has been at The Close North Apartments for the last three years.
In the last month, similar incidents have been reported of those living in high-rises across Delhi-NCR mistreating the housekeeping staff of the buildings they inhabit.
Last week, a 32-year-old woman was arrested in Noida for allegedly manhandling a security guard, hurling expletives at him, and making derogatory remarks against a particular community outside a housing society.
