Gurugram Resident Arrested After He Thrashes, Abuses Security Guard and Liftman

A resident of a high-rise society in Gurugram was arrested for thrashing and hurling expletives at a security guard and a lift operator, after he was briefly stuck in a lift on Monday, 29 August.

The incident took place on Monday morning at Gurugram’s The Close North Apartments.

The guard, Ashok Kumar, identified the resident as 39-year-old Varun Nath, a businessman who also allegedly threatened to kill the guard and lift operator.

Kumar said, “I helped him get out of the lift within 3-4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up,” news agency ANI reported.