Gurugram Resident Arrested After He Thrashes, Abuses Security Guard and Liftman
An FIR was filed under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
A resident of a high-rise society in Gurugram was arrested for thrashing and hurling expletives at a security guard and a lift operator, after he was briefly stuck in a lift on Monday, 29 August.
The incident took place on Monday morning at Gurugram’s The Close North Apartments.
The guard, Ashok Kumar, identified the resident as 39-year-old Varun Nath, a businessman who also allegedly threatened to kill the guard and lift operator.
Kumar said, “I helped him get out of the lift within 3-4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up,” news agency ANI reported.
An FIR was filed against the resident under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in Gurugram's Sector 50, Gurugram Police PRO Subhash Boken confirmed.
Nath was arrested and subsequently released on bail.
"We registered a case soon after receiving a complaint in the matter. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij.
He also said, "I told him that he was in the wrong and that I was not at fault. Then he slapped the lift operator too. The resident's name is Varun Nath."
The Incident
According to the complaint filed by Kumar, Varun Nath got trapped inside an elevator in the society's Tower 12 around 7:20 am on Monday and informed Kumar through the intercom.
Subsequently, as soon as the operator opened the doors of the lift, Nath stepped out and dropped his bag to the floor, as seen in a viral video of the incident.
He subsequently proceeded to slap Kumar. Nath then approached the lift operator and slapped him before aggressively walking back towards Kumar.
Later, security guards of the society assembled at its gate and started a protest. After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot..
This incident comes almost a week after a 32-year-old woman was arrested in Noida for allegedly manhandling a private security guard, hurling expletives at him and making derogatory remarks against a particular community outside a group housing society, after a video of the incident was circulated on social media.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Assault residential areas Gurugram
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.