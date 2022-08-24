Noida Court Grants Bail to Woman Arrested for Abusing Security Guards

A woman, who was arrested after her video abusing and manhandling security guards of a Noida society went viral, was granted bail by a local court on Wednesday, 24 August, her lawyer said.

Bhavya Roy, 32, was arrested on Sunday, 21 August, while the incident had taken place on Saturday, around 5.30 pm at the entry gate of Jaypee Wishtown society in Noida sector 128.

Roy was granted bail by the chief judicial magistrate Richa Upadhyay of the Surajpur court, her lawyer Inderveer Singh Bhati said.