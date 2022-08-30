Home Guard Jawan Abuses, Shoves Retired Sub-Inspector in UP's Sitapur; FIR Filed

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Home Guard Jawan Abuses, Shoves Retired Sub-Inspector in UP's Sitapur; FIR Filed

An FIR under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against home guard jawan Pradeep Maurya.
An FIR was filed against a home guard jawan in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, hours after a video of him beating and abusing a retired sub-inspector went viral on social media on Tuesday, 30 August.

Retired Sub-Inspector Deshraj Pandey, a resident of Shastri Nagar's Kotwali, said that he had gone to the post office to change the mobile number on his Aadhaar Card.

He said, “The guard told me to come later as 40 forms were already filled. When I told him to get more forms, he turned abusive."

“Subsequently, I told him that I know the police and its procedures, after which he began hurling expletives,” Pandey said.

“I started taking steps back from him when he pushed me and I fell, losing my spectacles,” he added.

SHO (Kotwali) Tej Pratap Singh told The Times Of India that an FIR under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the home guard jawan, identified as Pradeep Maurya.

Sitapur District Commandant Home Guard Rakesh Kumar said that Maurya has been suspended and an enquiry into his alleged conduct will also take place.

(With inputs from The Times of India.)

