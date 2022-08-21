Noida Woman Seen Hurling Abuses at Security Guards in Viral Video Arrested

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Noida Woman Seen Hurling Abuses at Security Guards in Viral Video Arrested

In the purported video, the woman is seen hurling abuses at security guards and grabbing one of them by his uniform.
Screenshot of the video in which the woman is purportedly seen abusing the security guards. 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screenshot of the video in which the woman is purportedly seen abusing the security guards.&nbsp;</p></div>

A Noida woman, who is seen abusing and assaulting security guards in a purported video that has now gone viral, has been arrested by the Noida Police.

In the video, the woman can be seen hurling expletives at security guards and grabbing one of them by his uniform. She is also seen making indecent gestures and threatening remarks.

Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, shared the video on Twitter on Sunday afternoon tagging the Noida Police.

"A video went viral on social media in which a woman was behaving indecently with the security guard in Jaypee Wishtown Society. Taking cognizance of the video, the local Sector-126 police station has lodged an FIR against the woman," the police said in a statement.

The woman was first detained by the police, following which she was booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 505(2) (offence), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The incident comes weeks after purported BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi was caught on video abusing a woman at a housing society. Incidentally, that altercation also took place in Noida.

Tyagi was later arrested by the Noida Police for allegedly abusing and assaulting the woman near Grand Omaxe in Noida Sector 93B.

On Sunday, 21 August, thousands of people gathered at Ramlila Maidan in Noida's Sector 110 in support of Tyagi, claiming that the ruling party abandoned one of its leaders and also disrespected the Tyagi community.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)

