Punjabi Singer, Congress Leader: Who Is Sidhu Moose Wala, Shot Dead in Mansa

Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu to a Sikh family in a village called Moosa, in Mansa, Punjab, Moose Wala grew up to study Electrical Engineer at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana.

His father was in the army. His mother Charan Kaur had won the sarpanch election in their village in December 2018. Moose Wala was believed to have actively campaigned for his mother.

Moose Wala leapt to fame in 2017 with his track ‘So High’. In 2018, his debut album at its peak ranked at 66 at the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart. In 2020, he was named by The Guardian as among the ’50 new artists for 2020’.