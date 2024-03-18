Electoral Bonds: FICCI, ASSOCHAM Move SC Against Alpha-numeric Codes' Disclosure

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of FICCI and ASSOCHAM, argued that the purchasers of the bonds had a legitimate expectation of confidentiality and the purchases were made on the basis on this assurance, and therefore, the direction for the disclosure of alpha-numerics numbers retrospectively applies a higher standard of disclosure.

The CJI responed to this by asserting that “with effect from April 12, 2019, we directed the collection of details. Everyone was put on notice at the time. This is why we did not ask the disclosure of the bonds sold prior to this interim order. This was a conscious choice by this constitution bench,”

[The Quint has reached out to FICCI and ASSOCHAM for further comments on the issue. The story will be updated as and when a response is received.]

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought safeguards against “social media commentary” on the electoral bonds data, arguing:

"How this court's judgment is playing out is something which it must be informed of. Now the witch-hunting has started at some other level, not at the government-level. Those before the court have started giving press interviews deliberately embarrassing the court. A barrage of social media posts intended to cause embarrassment has started. Statistics can be twisted in any manner. Based upon twisted statistics, all kinds of posts are made. Would your lordships consider issuing a direction."

To this, the CJI said that “as an institution, our (the SC's) shoulders are broad enough to deal with social media commentary. Our intent was disclosure…We are governed by a rule of law.”

