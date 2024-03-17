Electoral Bonds: 66% Donations Before April 2019 Went to BJP, Reveals Fresh Data

Which means that out of electoral bonds worth Rs 4,002 crore, BJP alone got Rs 2,658.35 crore. The part, hence, got approximately 66 percent of money received through bonds sold between March 2018 and April 2019.

A similar trend can be seen for total bonds sold from March 2018 onwards, where the BJP with Rs 8,718.85 crore got 50 percent of all funding received via electoral bonds.

The EC data released on Sunday also included details of total funds received by other regional parties. This story will soon be updated to include their figures.