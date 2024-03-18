CPIM Did Not Encash Any Electoral Bond. Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas Explains Why

"This is not even quid pro quo. The government of the day has been running an extortion racket," Rajya Sabha MP of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) tells The Quint in the light of the Election Commission of India making public the electoral bonds data containing information about donors as well the parties who encashed them.

Brittas further explains why the CPI(M) did not encash a single bond – and even filed a contempt petition against the State Bank of India in the Supreme Court in March 2024. As the Election Commission of India reveals the donor-recipient data, he says he's "thankful" to the Supreme Court.

Watch the full interview to know more about his party's stand on the issue.