Electoral Bonds Exclusive: These Firms Were BJP's Top Donors During 2019 Polls

On 17 March, the Election Commission of India (ECI) uploaded the contents of the sealed envelopes received from political parties providing details of the donations they received via electoral bonds.

However, only a handful of parties such as the DMK, AIADMK and Janata Dal-Secular disclosed details of the companies who purchased their electoral bonds.

The bonds received by the BJP - over Rs 8,700 crore - are comparable to what was donated to all the other parties put together. However, the party has not declared which companies had purchased these bonds.

The second and third largest recipients - the Congress and Trinamool Congress - have also not disclosed this information.

These parties have stated that they do not have this information.

According to the BJP, they have not maintained this information and they are not required to do so. Their complete position is in the end of the story.