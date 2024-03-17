Electoral Bonds Data: DMK Got Rs 509 Crore From Santiago Martin's Future Gaming

Among the major political parties that encashed electoral bonds, the DMK, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the Janata Dal (Secular) appear to be the only three parties to mention the names of the donors in the sealed cover documents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Trinamool Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and others have not revealed the names of the donors as yet.

The DMK, in the sealed cover documents, stated: "The scheme does not require the details of the donor to be furnished to the donee. Under these circumstances, the donors did not strictly adhere to the requirement of furnishing their details whenever they handed over the electoral bonds to us. Be that as it may, following the directions of Hon'ble Supreme Court, we contacted our donors and we were able to collect the details from them."

Let's take a look at who donated to these parties and when.