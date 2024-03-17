Electoral Bonds Data: DMK Got Rs 509 Crore From Santiago Martin's Future Gaming

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DM), the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, had received Rs 509 crore worth of electoral bonds from Future Gaming and Hotel Services – the biggest donor of electoral bonds, which donated Rs 1,368 crore in total – between October 2020 and April 2023.
The party, in total, received Rs 656.5 crore worth of electoral bonds from 2019.
Among the major political parties that encashed electoral bonds, the DMK, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the Janata Dal (Secular) appear to be the only three parties to mention the names of the donors in the sealed cover documents.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Trinamool Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and others have not revealed the names of the donors as yet.
The DMK, in the sealed cover documents, stated: "The scheme does not require the details of the donor to be furnished to the donee. Under these circumstances, the donors did not strictly adhere to the requirement of furnishing their details whenever they handed over the electoral bonds to us. Be that as it may, following the directions of Hon'ble Supreme Court, we contacted our donors and we were able to collect the details from them."
Let's take a look at who donated to these parties and when.
From the 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin's Future Gaming, the party received Rs 60 crore in the year 2020-21, Rs 249 crore in 2021-22, Rs 160 crore in 2022-23, and Rs 40 crore from 2023 to date.
Apart from Future Gaming, the DMK also received electoral bonds to the tune of Rs 105 crore from the second biggest donor, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). The party received Rs 20 crore from MEIL in 2019-20, Rs 20 crore in 2020-21, Rs 40 crore in 2021-22, and Rs 25 crore in 2022-23.
The other donors of the party include India Cements (Rs 14 crore), LMW (Rs 1.5 crore), Ramco Cements (Rs 5 crore), Apollo (Rs 1 crore), Triveni (Rs 8 crore), Birla (Rs 1 crore), IRB (Rs 2 crore), and Sun Network (Rs 10 crore).
In total, the party received Rs 656.5 crore – Rs 45.5 crore in 2019-20, Rs 80 crore in 2020-21, Rs 306 crore in 2021-22, Rs 185 crore in 2022-23, and Rs 40 crore from 2023 to date.
The party, however, has not revealed any data for the year 2018-19.
The AIADMK, the Opposition party in Tamil Nadu, received Rs 6.05 crore in electoral bonds and the party's primary donor was Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, which donated Rs 5 crore in 2019.
Interestingly, the Chennai Super Kings IPL team is owned by industrialist N Srinivasan's India Cements. India Cements had also donated to the DMK in 2019.
The other donors of the party include Lakshmi Machine Works Limited, which donated Rs 1 crore in 2019, and Gopal Srinivasan, the CMD of TV Capital Funds, who donated Rs 5 lakh in 2019.
The AIADMK has not revealed any data regarding electoral bonds prior to 2019. The party also did not receive any donations after 2019, as per the data.
The JD(S) in Karnataka received Rs 43.5 crore as electoral bonds. Its primary donor was the Embassy Group of Companies, which donated Rs 22 crore in 2018.
MEIL too had donated Rs 10 crore to the party in 2019. Other donors include Narayana Murthy's Infosys Technologies (Rs 1 crore), Health Care GLobal Enterprises (Rs 25 lakh), BICON (Rs 1.5 crore), Shahi Exports (Rs 1.5 crore), Shankaranarayana Constructions (Rs 5 crore), JSW Steel (Rs 5 crore), Amar Raj Groups (Rs 2 crore), and Aditya Birla Group (Rs 50 lakh).
The JD(S) did not receive any donations after April 2019.
