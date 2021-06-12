‘Violates Law of India’: Alt News Fact-Checker Apprised by Twitter

Social media platform Twitter on Thursday, 10 June, sent a notice to Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of Alt News, a news website working towards tackling misinformation in the country.

As per the notice, the Indian law enforcement claimed that one of his tweets from March 2021 was in violation of Indian laws.

On Friday, Zubair shared a screenshot of the notice and stated: “Twitter might not have taken any action against my tweet. But they have restricted my Twitter reach after multiple such notices.”