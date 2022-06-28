5 Things You Must Consider When Buying A Health Insurance Plan

Insurance is the most vital asset today. It is a must-have safety umbrella that protects us from unbudgeted expenses during unforeseen conditions. Health Insurance has become a necessity rather than a tax saving scheme now. It equips you to get the best medical treatment without any worry on cost of treatment. The health insurance policy which you purchase should be as per your needs and not that of the general public. A comprehensive customisable health insurance plan can keep yourself and your family covered under unforeseen adverse conditions.

You may feel that the easiest way around the seemingly difficult task of choosing the right health insurance plan is by asking a financial consultant to recommend the best policy in the market today. Or you can be smart, do your due diligence and select a customised policy plan.

Here are the top 5 things that you must consider while planning to buy a health insurance plan:

#1 Adequate sum insured or the right amount of coverage

You must select the sum insured amount wisely as it covers the medical expenses for a year. You should factor in your age, type of hospitals, city you are in, annual income, and add-ons for all emergencies.

Reliance General Insurance Company’s new health insurance policy, Reliance Health Gain, has all these essential features. It allows customers between 18-65-years-old to choose a sum-insured amounting from ₹3 lakhs to ₹1 crore and according to your city you are in. What’s more? Customers older than 65 years need not to worry RGI also offers 3 lakh sum insured to all age group above 65 years, This policy has no age limit for a sum insured of up to ₹3 lakhs. Hence, this helps senior citizens who are otherwise sometimes devoid of a medical policy.

#2 Adequate coverages and lifetime renewability options

Due to prolonged hospitalization sometimes you exhaust your policy sum insured, hence your policy must offer a double cover on the same claim, which now Reliance General Insurance has introduced in their Reliance Health Gain Policy. Additionally, with the Health Gain Plan, you can restore your base sum-insured multiple times in a year on unrelated illnesses/injuries with unlimited restoration add on. In fact, with this cover, they can use up to 100% of the base sum insured on related illness/injury also. The policy also offers daily cash for 30 days in case of normal hospitalisation beyond 72 hours. In the case of ICU hospitalisation, the policyholder will get twice the amount of normal hospitalisation for 15 days and as an enhanced cover, the policy allows you to keep your unutilized cumulative bonus intact even in the event of a claim.

The best part is that it allows you the choice of lifetime renewability of the policy.