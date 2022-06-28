Kissi Se Na Kehna: The Tweet & the Handle That Led to Mohammed Zubair's Arrest

An anonymous Twitter complaint, a scene from a film, and a previously unknown case are some elements that are part of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's arrest.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday, 27 June, on the charges of outraging religious feelings and promoting enmity between different groups.

The fact-checker has been arrested over a 2018 tweet carrying a "questionable image with a purpose to deliberately insult the god of a particular religion," the police said.

Notably, the questionable image in question is taken from the scene of a Bollywood movie which has aired on TV several times.

Further, the arrest was made merely eight days after an anonymous Twitter handle raised a complaint against the four-year-old tweet.