Deep Sidhu Dies in Accident: He Wanted Farmers Protest to Lead to Larger Change

A significant aspect of Sidhu's view of the farmers' protest was that he wanted it to lead to larger political change in Punjab – and not just the repeal of the farm laws.

In his speeches at Shambhu, he had said, "The aim shouldn't be to gain concessions but to change the entire power equation".

He extensively used imagery from Sikh history in his speeches and spoke about federalism and rights of minorities in India.

While some of those who were part of the protest along with Sidhu – such as Lakha Sidhana – joined politics along with Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) chief Balbir Singh Rajewal, Sidhu didn't become part of any political party.