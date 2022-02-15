Punjab: Bhagwant Mann is Hugely Popular in Malwa But AAP Faces a Few Obstacles

"I don't know the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate here very well. Whatever I've heard are mostly negative things. But I trust Bhagwant Mann and I'll vote for AAP only because of him," says Deep Singh, a resident of Mansa town in Punjab's Malwa region.

Deep's friends, sitting in his workshop with him playing cards, all voice similar opinions. One of them adds that he may consider voting for Congress candidate and famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala "if he campaigns with humility in the last few days of campaigning".

There is a Bhagwant Mann surge in many of the districts in Punjab's Malwa region, that accounts for 69 of the state's 117 seats. One may debate the degrees of this surge but it would be wrong to deny its presence.