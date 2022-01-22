Punjab Polls: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha Names Lakha Sidhana From Maur
Sidhana is a gangster-turned-activist, who was also one of the accused in the Republic Day violence in Delhi.
Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a political front launched by various farmers' unions to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, released another list of their candidates on Saturday, 22 January.
The list includes the name of gangster-turned-activist Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha Sidhana who will contest from Maur.
He was also one of the accused in the Republic Day violence that happened in Delhi on 26 January 2021.
WHO ARE THE OTHERS IN THE LIST?
The outfit has also named Kulwant Singh Joshan from Kapurthala, Bhola Singh Brar from Bagha Purana, Harprit Pal Singh Virk from Sultanpur Lodhi, Baljinder Singh from Fategarh Churian, Yudhveer Singh from Bhoa, Kulwant Singh from Dina Nagar.
The list includes the names of candidates on 35 seats. In the first list, the party had announced that Balbir Singh Rajewal will contest the elections from Samrala.
WHO IS LAKHA SIDHANA?
Sidhana, who hails from Punjab, is said to be a youth icon with several criminal cases against him.
As the president of the Malwa Youth Federation, Sidhana, through his social media presence, has apparently engaged on various kinds of social welfare activities.
However, he has a criminal record with a dozen cases lodged against him including one under the Gangster Act.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.