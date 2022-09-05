Clash Between Nihang Sikhs and Radha Soami Followers in Punjab, 11 Injured

The Nihangs are a Sikh faction whose members are often seen clad in blue robes and carrying swords or spears.
A clash between Nihang Sikhs and followers of the Radha Soami Satsang, Beas broke out on Sunday, 4 September, after Nihang Sikhs allegedly tried to forcefully enter the Dera premises in Amritsar to graze their cattle, injuring 10 people and a police personnel.
There was pelting of stones and bricks from both sides and shots were fired in the air by both sides during the clash, according to the police.
A heavy police force was deployed around the Dera premises as according to the police, a group of Nihang Sikhs wanted to enter the Dera Radha Soami community's land to graze their cattle.
The followers of Dera Radha Soami refused to allow Nihangs to graze their cattle in the Dera premises and denied them entry, which led to heated arguments.
One of the Nihang Sikhs allegedly attacked Parmdeep Singh Teja, security in-charge of the Radha Soami Satsang, Beas. He sustained injuries in his shoulders.
Jandiala Guru Police Station SHO Davinder Kumar tried to intervene in the altercation and also sustained injuries.
The group of Nihangs then forcibly tried to enter the premises, resulting in a physical clash between both groups.
Dera followers claimed that the Nihangs broke an entry gate of the Dera premises.
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab Congress chief, appealed to everyone to stay calm and not spread misinformation.
"Disturbing news coming from Radha Soami Dera, Beas where an altercation...led to a violent incident. Some people have reportedly been injured. Appeal everyone to stay calm and not spread any misinformation on social media," Warring tweeted.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also asked people to maintain peace and communal harmony in a tweet.
He urged Punjab's chief minister Bhagwat Mann to manage the situation immediately.
