Clash Between Nihang Sikhs and Radha Soami Followers in Punjab, 11 Injured

The followers of Dera Radha Soami refused to allow Nihangs to graze their cattle in the Dera premises and denied them entry, which led to heated arguments.

One of the Nihang Sikhs allegedly attacked Parmdeep Singh Teja, security in-charge of the Radha Soami Satsang, Beas. He sustained injuries in his shoulders.

Jandiala Guru Police Station SHO Davinder Kumar tried to intervene in the altercation and also sustained injuries.

The group of Nihangs then forcibly tried to enter the premises, resulting in a physical clash between both groups.

Dera followers claimed that the Nihangs broke an entry gate of the Dera premises.