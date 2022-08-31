Punjab Govt Bans Sarpanch Proxies, Bars Male Kin of Women From Meetings

Husbands or relatives of elected women will not be allowed to be part of any meeting of panchayati raj institutions in Punjab, the state government said on Wednesday, 31 August.

The decision is aimed to stop the practice of meetings being attended by husbands, sons or other relatives on behalf of women representatives of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs), Punjab Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said, asserting that a long overdue decision was taken to genuinely empower women instead of paying lip service.

There is a 50 percent reservation for women in PRIs in the state.