Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shiromani Akali Dal Patriarch Parkash Singh Badal Hospitalised With Fever

Shiromani Akali Dal Patriarch Parkash Singh Badal Hospitalised With Fever

The 94-year-old former CM of Punjab was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said
PTI
India
Published:
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal.  | (File Photo: IANS) 
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal.&nbsp;

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) after a mild fever.

The 94-year-old former chief minister of Punjab was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said on Sunday, 4 September.

Also ReadHAL-L&T Wins Rs 860-Crore Deal From NewSpace India To Build Five Rockets

Cheema said Badal's medical examination is underway at the hospital.

The five-time chief minister was earlier admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in June after he had complained of gastritis and bronchial asthma.

Also ReadGhulam Nabi Azad Announces New Party in J&K, Demands Full Statehood, Land Rights

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT