World’s Largest COVID Care Centre in Delhi to Function From Sunday
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal visited and reviewed the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre on Sunday.
India’s biggest COVID-19 care centre with 10,000 beds at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi’s Chhatarpur will start admitting patients from Sunday, 5 July, a government release said, according to Hindustan Times.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal visited and reviewed the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre on Sunday, while Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the centre.
The centre, which has been touted to be the largest of its kind in the world, has 10,000 beds, measures 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide and will have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.
It will function as an isolation and treatment centre for mild and asymptomatic COVID-positive patients, as well as for those who are asymptomatic but cannot isolate at home, NDTV reported.
According to Hindustan Times, at least 10 percent of the beds are equipped with oxygen facility, to serve a situation in which a patient requires the same.
Reports say that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be the nodal agency operating the facility, with the Delhi government providing administrative support.
According to NDTV, more than 2,000 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, including doctors, will manage this centre and provide treatment, with help from volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas.
DRDO-Built 1,000 Bed Hospital
Meanwhile, also on Sunday, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy visited the DRDO-built 1,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Hospital in Delhi Cantonment area.
Rajnath Singh said that the 1,000-bed hospital, which will be managed by the Armed Forces Medical Services, had been set up in record time in collaboration with MHA and Tata Sons.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked DRDO for the 1,000-bedded hospital, which has 250 ICU beds as well.
India on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 24,850 new COVID-19 cases and 613 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes positive cases in the country to 6,73,165, including 2,44,814 active cases.
(With inputs from PTI, NDTV, The Indian Express and Hindustan Times.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.