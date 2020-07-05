World’s Largest COVID Care Centre in Delhi to Function From Sunday

The centre, which has been touted to be the largest of its kind in the world, has 10,000 beds, measures 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide and will have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

It will function as an isolation and treatment centre for mild and asymptomatic COVID-positive patients, as well as for those who are asymptomatic but cannot isolate at home, NDTV reported.

According to Hindustan Times, at least 10 percent of the beds are equipped with oxygen facility, to serve a situation in which a patient requires the same.