Patiala Clash Has a Lesson for Bhagwant Mann: Punjab Needs More Than Delhi Model

2. Understand social forces in Punjab: Elections are only one part of the political process in Punjab. A great deal of influence is also wielded by different interest groups, be it the Panthic outfits, Hindutva outfits, farm unions or labour unions.

AAP may have won a massive electoral majority in Punjab but it no way assures them of hegemony at the societal level.

AAP's diagnosis of problems should also be much more nuanced. For instance, it was highly simplistic for AAP to say that the Patiala violence was a conspiracy by Opposition parties. This may work as media bytes but can't be diagnosis for government policy because then the party would be looking for Opposition conspiracies for many things that go wrong in Punjab.

The efforts to incite tensions between Hindus and Sikhs have been underway for the past few years in Punjab, be it in the form of acts of sacrilege or target killings or mobilisation by vigilante outfits. In January this year, Sikhs had to face genocide threats after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aborted visit to Punjab.

To prevent any such violence requires political will and a clear understanding of the forces at play. 'Sab mile hue hain (everyone is in cahoots)' is not a very useful line of thinking.

If at all, 'sab mile hue hain' applies to the manner in which almost every party tried to play the communal or national security card in the Assembly elections – from Modi claiming a threat to his life to Congress' Sunil Jakhar saying he was treated unfairly for being Hindu, Arvind Kejriwal saying that a Hindu told him that they are feeling afraid in Punjab and Rahul Gandhi accusing AAP of having links with militants.

With the Congress and the BJP both raising the national security bogey after the Patiala incident, it appears that no lessons have been learnt by these parties.