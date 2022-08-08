CISF Firing: Mental Health Experts Call for Less Stressful Jobs for Armed Forces

Incidents of armed personnel either shooting at others or killing themselves with their service weapons are results of extreme stress due to the tedious nature of their jobs and they need to be handled carefully, say experts on mental health.

They are also of the opinion that the authorities should evaluate the mental health condition of the members of the forces regularly, not occasionally.

In the past two months, Kolkata witnessed three incidents in which armed personnel of fired their service weapons leaving four people dead and at least three others injured. The victims included members of different forces and common citizens.