CISF Jawan Opens Fire in Kolkata Museum; 1 ASI Dead, Several Injured

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan opened fire at the Indian Museum at Kolkata's Park Street on Saturday, 6 August, killing one person and injuring several others. The accused jawan has now been captured by the Kolkata Police.

The jawan had used his service weapon, an AK-47, to shoot at an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable of the CISF. The assistant SI died in the attack.

“One ASI has been killed and one assistant commandant rank officer has been injured. The accused is a head constable. Approximately 15 rounds of firing took place. But it is too early to say why the assailant had opened fire. We will question him for more details," the Kolkata police commissioner said.