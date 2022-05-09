345 Suicides in 3 Years: Why Are Our Armed Forces So Stressed?

The lackadaisical handling of incidents like the one in which the brave Assistant Commandant Vibhor of elite COBRA of CRPF lost both his legs in an IED blast on 25 February further leave the troops with a sense of apprehension and add to their stress levels.

The increasing disconnect between senior leaders and cutting-edge operational leadership affects the morale down the line. Often, the higher leadership tends to resort to ad hoc-ism instead of taking a long-term view. For example, regimentation was done away with in CRPF, ITBP and SSB in the early last decade, despite its importance in creating esprit de corps, harmony and understanding between troops and commanders. Efforts are on to drop it in the BSF, too, the only force whose operational leaders could convince the government to reverse its order.

Another similar decision relates to the addition of one more company to the units of these forces in the early 2000s. The intention was perhaps savings to the exchequer by not raising additional headquarter elements. This has resulted in an increase in the span of command both in terms of manpower management and also in terms of the area of operation to be supervised, by as much as 30%, for the Unit Commandant.